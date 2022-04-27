YOU CAN HELP: Which Junction will ‘win’ Sunday’s cleanup challenge?

As promised – here’s your next big chance to help West Seattle shine! If you haven’t seen it in our calendar already, or in our mention during Morgan Community Association coverage last week, here’s a reminder about the CleanupSEA Junction-to-Junction event this Sunday (May 1st):

This has turned into a “cleanup challenge” of the Junctions (Admiral, Alaska, Morgan) to see which gets the most volunteers. The direct link to the event signup and see the latest numbers is here:

signupgenius.com/go/10C0F49A4AD2EA3F5CE9-cleanupsea

RSVP is appreciated, but not required. It helps us plan enough supplies. Stations open at 10 am, with supply return by 1 pm, so people can show up any time and clean for as long or short as they desire.

Jenny Frankl and Jenn Charoni from Seattle Adopt-a-Street will be at the Morgan Junction Park location to support the cleanup and invite people to learn more about Adopt-a-Street and how they can lead their own cleanups.

We’ll have a CleanupSEA tent at the West Seattle Farmers Market for supply check-out/in and to just stop by and learn more.