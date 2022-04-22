Theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Accompanied by photos of Thursday’s rainbow show, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your Friday:

LAST DAY FOR SURVEY: Today is the final day to answer Seattle City Light‘s survey about its plan for an electric-vehicle-charging lot in Morgan Junction (here’s our most-recent coverage).

‘COULD YOU HUG A CACTUS’: Online premiere party for Alki Elementary‘s musical, 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info on how to watch.

MUSIC AT C & P: The Whateverly Brothers perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

SPORTS: The West Seattle HS baseball team (16-1) hosts Bishop Blanchet (12-4), 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: The Jaydogs, The Drive Through, The Mortgage Lifters play Americana and swing pop, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Production’s new musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Get tickets here.

