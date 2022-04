(WSB photo – June 2021 shredding event)

If you have documents to shred – here’s your next chance in West Seattle: 10 am-noon Saturday, May 7th. That’s the date that

John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) will present its annual shredding event in the northwest lot at Westwood Village. The service is free, but a non-perishable-food donation for the White Center Food Bank is requested.