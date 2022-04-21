West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

51℉

UPDATE: President arrives in Seattle after Alki flyby

April 21, 2022 5:49 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

5:49 PM: Thanks to James Tilley for the top photo of Air Force One, visible from Alki as President Biden and entourage headed in for a Sea-Tac landing earlier this hour. Kay Kirkpatrick saw the 747 in the distance from Westcrest Park, too:

The Seattle Times reports the president’s motorcade left the airport about 20 minutes ago. His itinerary through tomorrow afternoon includes a fundraiser tonight and a visit to Auburn tomorrow.

P.S. Metro reroutes during the visit include the C Line.

6:26 PM: The presidential motorcade went directly to the fundraiser location, reported to be at a home on Lake Washington.

