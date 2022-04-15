GIVING: Nucor safety challenge yields big gift for WestSide Baby

A local nonprofit that helps thousands of families every year just got a boost from one of our area’s biggest businesses – here’s the announcement and photo sent by Nucor:

Today Nucor Steel Seattle, Inc. presented WestSide Baby with a check for $9,260.

This check was the result of an semi-annual behavior-based safety Observation Blitz, which is coordinated with the plant’s regular maintenance outages. During the Blitz which ran for three weeks, Nucor challenges their teammates to complete as many safety observations as possible and donates $5, for every observation completed, to a local charitable organization. For the first time, Harris Seattle also joined in on the safety challenge. Between the combined efforts of Nucor’s 1,255 and Harris’s 617 observations, Nucor was able to make this donation today.

WestSide Baby will be able to take that donation and turn it into approximately 65,000 diapers for families in need. In 2021, WestSide Baby provided approximately 2.5 million diapers, along with 1,612 car seats, and 2,075 clothing bags to our local community. Nucor is proud to partner with WestSide Baby as they work to meet the local needs.

Pictured in the check presentation are, left to right: DJ Williams, Observer Champion (127 observations), a Nucor Mobile Equipment Operator; Carina Schubert, WestSide Baby Director of Development; Samantha Steffeck, Observer Runner-up (55 observations), a Nucor Safety Engineer; and Oliver Lyles, Nucor’s Safety Director.