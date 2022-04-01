EGG HUNTS: 4 more in West Seattle

(WSB file photo)

We’ve already told you about the weeklong Fauntleroy Community Association egg hunt. Four more have been announced for West Seattle this month. They’ll all be in our calendar soon but first, quick mentions:

THE HERON’S NEST: The outdoor-education site near Puget Park plans a Spring Egg Hunt 1-4 pm Sunday, April 10th. Free, all ages, with other activities including art projects and guided bird/nature walks.

DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CENTER: Seattle Parks has just announced a scaled-down list of egg hunts; the only one in West Seattle will be at 10 am Saturday, April 16th, for ages 3-11.

EASTRIDGE CHURCH @ LINCOLN PARK: The annual egg hunt in Lincoln Park’s south meadow, presented by Eastridge Church, is also at 10 am April 16th. 15,000 eggs, Easter Bunny photos, field games, and inflatables are promised; the free event is “designed for families with children through 5th grade.”

OUNCES: A Beer Garden Egg Hunt for kids under 10 is planned at 3 pm April 16th. This too is free.

P.S. West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor)’s popular indoor egg hunt is NOT making a comeback this year, the store has told us.