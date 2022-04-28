Bridge briefing @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition, Madison’s ‘Twelfth Night,’ more for your Thursday

(Lincoln Park, photographed last weekend by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, reminders for the rest of today/tonight:

PRESCHOOLS’ ONLINE AUCTION EXTENDED: Join RIFC and SWEL have extended their virtual 9th annual silent auction through May 4th – you can help these Delridge preschools by bidding, starting with registration here.

LIGHT RAIL COMMENT DEADLINE: Final day to send Sound Transit your comment(s) on West Seattle light rail routing/station-location effects.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: No official items related to the West Seattle project on the 1:30-5 pm online meeting’s agenda, which includes information on viewing/commenting.

SPORTS: One home game – West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS in softball, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm online, with the agenda including two discussions with SDOT reps – about West Seattle Bridge repairs and the Freight Mobility Plan. Our calendar listing includes how to watch/listen.

‘SCREENAGERS’: Watch the film and then discuss it with a counselor in an online event presented by a group of local schools, 6:30 pm.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: Second of three online performances of Madison Middle School‘s online production of Shakespeare‘s “Twelfth Night”– our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

