Darling Sugar: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

(L-R: Taja, Vanessa, Emilie, and Sammie)

Welcome to West Seattle’s premier sugaring studio! What in the world is sugaring, you ask? It’s the safest and gentlest method for removing unwanted body hair, from faces to toes and ALL the nooks and crannies in between! We use a simple paste of sugar and water (yes that’s it!) similar to waxing without the burning or damage to sensitive skin. We’ve been providing high quality care to our West Seattle community since 2009 servicing all ages, genders, and body types in our welcoming sugaring suites!

Our sugarists have years of experience at making even the most vulnerable and potentially awkward moments not only comfortable, but downright fun! Don’t believe me, give it a try! If you’re not quite ready for a full Brazilian or bikini area, you can always start with a lower leg, brow design, or full face to learn about the studio, the staff, and the technique of sugaring at Darling Sugar. Still nervous? We’ve seen it all, sugared it all, and truly care about your safety and comfort at all times.

We love what we do and we adore our clients! You can easily schedule your Darling Sugar appointment online or get more information about each service on our website at darlingskincare.com

