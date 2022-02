Just noticed the forecast for “a slight chance of snow after midnight” has come true. The photo shows the scene up here in 300’+ Upper Fauntleroy. Very light snow right now; @WestSeaWX says the flurries may continue all night. Whatever falls is even less likely to stick around than our Monday night/Tuesday morning snow, as we’re on our way this time to a more-seasonal daytime high in the 40s.