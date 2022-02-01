WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 6 notes

(Turkey tail mushrooms, photographed at Camp Long by Rosalie Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

RESEARCH LIVESTREAM: If you see this before 10 am, tune in here to see “a livestream aboard the SoundGuardian, King County’s research vessel, as marine mammal researchers deploy a buoy into Puget Sound that will measure underwater noise, which poses multiple risks to southern resident orcas.” It started at 9:30 am and is being followed by Q&A. (That same link should work for a replay afterward.)

TERMINAL 5 UPDATE: The quarterly update on Terminal 5 construction is set for 11 am, when “The Northwest Seaport Alliance Managing Members will receive a quarterly briefing on the Terminal 5 Modernization project. With the north berth operational, construction continues on the south berth in preparation for operations to commence in 2023. Staff will provide a status update on terminal construction, operations, and any changes to projected project milestones.” See the stream and agenda here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: 6 pm tonight, it’s the first February class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!