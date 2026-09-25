UPDATE: 5,500+ customers lose electricity in hour-long West Seattle, South Park power outage

5:40 PM: Thanks for the tips.4,500+ homes and businesses have been hit by a power outage. Updates to come.

5:49 PM: Added SCL map of outage zone, which includes part of South Park. Working to find out the cause.

6:01 PM: A closer look at the SCL map shows they’re counting this as two outages, and the number of homes/businesses out has actually surpassed 5,500. … The map also shows Chief Sealth IHS and at least part of Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex in the outage zone; we’re checking on whether that might affect tonight’s West Seattle HS football game scheduled for 7 pm at NCSWAC.

6:24 PM: Texter says the 8800 block of 5th SW just got power back. And another texter from High Point.Usually takes a bit for the map to show the full update.

6:27 PM: Map shows everyone’s back on. (If you’re not, call SCL.)

6:37 PM: A City Light spokesperson tells WSB the cause of the outage was a pole fire.