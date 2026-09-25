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UPDATE: 5,500+ customers lose electricity in hour-long West Seattle, South Park power outage

September 25, 2026 5:40 pm
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

5:40 PM: Thanks for the tips.4,500+ homes and businesses have been hit by a power outage. Updates to come.

5:49 PM: Added SCL map of outage zone, which includes part of South Park. Working to find out the cause.

6:01 PM: A closer look at the SCL map shows they’re counting this as two outages, and the number of homes/businesses out has actually surpassed 5,500. … The map also shows Chief Sealth IHS and at least part of Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex in the outage zone; we’re checking on whether that might affect tonight’s West Seattle HS football game scheduled for 7 pm at NCSWAC.

6:24 PM: Texter says the 8800 block of 5th SW just got power back. And another texter from High Point.Usually takes a bit for the map to show the full update.

6:27 PM: Map shows everyone’s back on. (If you’re not, call SCL.)

6:37 PM: A City Light spokesperson tells WSB the cause of the outage was a pole fire.

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11 Replies to "UPDATE: 5,500+ customers lose electricity in hour-long West Seattle, South Park power outage"

  • Wsatty September 25, 2026 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at 20th and thistle

  • Webster St September 25, 2026 (5:45 pm)
    Reply

    The map says estimated restoration is 11:58 pm tonight gah 😫 

    • WSB September 25, 2026 (5:55 pm)
      Reply

      Reminder, estimated restoration times are literally guesses. Especially early on. Could be earlier, could be later. Depends on the cause – haven’t zeroed in on that yet but we’ve had several trees down already today.

  • S - in West Wood September 25, 2026 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back

  • Diane September 25, 2026 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Back on at 31st & Webster

  • Amy September 25, 2026 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Powers back on in Highpoint! 

  • Jeffrey Nelson September 25, 2026 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Power just came back on, 20th off Thistle

  • MLI September 25, 2026 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back on at 16th Ave sw & sw Myrtle at 6:23pm

  • Fede September 25, 2026 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back on by delridge SW and 24th 

  • Dm September 25, 2026 (6:28 pm)
    Reply

    Power back on 7500 block of 15th Ave SW

  • Bh September 25, 2026 (6:44 pm)
    Reply

    Back on at SW Holden at 6:40 pm.

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