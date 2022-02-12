VIDEO: Rain City Relief @ Easy Street Records

That’s Seattle singer/songwriter Ariana DeBoo performing at Easy Street Records in The Junction tonight during the record-release party for Rain City Relief. Along with her solo work, you might also know her from Macklemore‘s 2016 song “Drug Dealer.” She’s one of 10 artists featured on the Rain City Relief album, one of three to play mini-sets at tonight’s party. The record is part of an ongoing campaign to raise money for musicians suffering because of pandemic disruptions. You can donate here, with the limited-edition-vinyl record available for a donation of $25+.