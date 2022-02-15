SUMMER CAMP: Here’s what Mode Music and Performing Arts is offering this year

Next week is mid-winter break. After that, blink, and it’s suddenly summer. So it’s time to start signing up for camp! In West Seattle, Mode Music and Performing Arts has opened registration – here’s the announcement:

MMPA Summer Camps

June 20th – August 26th

Mode Music and Performing Arts is back in full swing, with camps all summer long! Each week-long camp includes a morning and afternoon session, with a lunch break in between for those who sign up for a full day.

Summer camps will run from June 20th through August 26th. The morning camp runs from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon camp runs from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Partial and full scholarships are available, and camp spots are limited.

Learn more and register for your camps now at modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps.

You can also email education@modemusicandperformingarts.org with additional questions.