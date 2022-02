Updates on the West Seattle High School basketball teams’ games at district playoffs:

GIRLS: They lost their past two games – Lake Washington today, 69-41; top-ranked Garfield on Thursday, 76-50 – but still have at least one more game to go, at regionals. That matchup is TBA.

BOYS: After two losses – 65-54 vs. Seattle Prep last night, 68-56 vs. Lake Washington on Tuesday – they’re out.