ALMOST-SPRING CLEANING: West Seattle shredding/recycling event March 19

(WSB photo, March 2021)

On the last day of winter, you’ll be able to do some almost-spring cleaning by bringing shreddable paper and recyclable/reusable items to the next big West Seattle drop-off event! Here’s the announcement we received this afternoon:

Have stuff to recycle that doesn’t go in your cart? Bring it to the “Beyond the Cart” Community Reuse & Recycling Event on March 19th hosted by the West Seattle Chamber and the West Seattle Junction Association!

Saturday, March 19th

9 am-12 pm

South Seattle College

Entrance #1, 6000 16th Ave SW

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

§ Household batteries (no leaking or broken, tape ends)

§ Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit 4)

§ Small Electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)

§ Small Appliances (non-Freon (microwaves, toasters, etc.)

§ Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes)

§ Styrofoam (Clean & Dry – remove labels and tape)

§ Clothing (shoes, pants, shirts, purses, belts)

§ Curtains and drapes

§ Small propane canisters (camp-stove size)

More information can be found here: seattle.gov/utilities/your-services/collection-and-disposal/recycling/beyond-the-cart

Thank you to Waste Management and Seattle Public Utilities for making this event possible!