(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Beautiful sunset tonight, and no rain in the forecast for days – but there’s a new weather-related alert.

(Photo by Lewis Leiboh)

Starting Sunday at 4 pm, through Wednesday at noon, we’re under an Air Stagnation Advisory, which warns, “Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality.”

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

For now, though, enjoy the colors.