WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: First of two repair-work platforms goes up Saturday

That was the scene on the high-bridge camera just after 4 pm, as crews working on the bridge repairs look ahead to a big job tomorrow – the first of two work platforms will be raised on Saturday morning. SDOT says the platform on the west side of the main span will be raised in two sections, one sometime after 8 am, the other a few hours later. SDOT says this is not expected to affect traffic, so no road closures are planned. The east-side platform-raising – at least a week away – might have some traffic effects, though. For more details on how the platforms work and why they’re needed, see our report on the briefing the project manager from contractor Kraemer NA gave to the bridge Community Task Force last year.