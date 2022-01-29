Mobility-challenged? Application time for this year’s Rampathon

The photo above is from 2019, at a North Delridge home where a crew from longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction was volunteering in the annual Rampathon, as they’ve done for more than a decade. Builders around the region are getting ready for this year’s Rampathon – but they need applicants! The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties asked us to share the announcement:

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility.

Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more than 500 ramps to give people the freedom of movement throughout King and Snohomish County.

Applications are due March 4. Apply here.