5 notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Recent Lincoln Park sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

KING CONSERVATION DISTRICT ELECTION: Voting begins in a unique countywide election, for one of the supervisor positions of the King Conservation District. You can vote online – go here for information on how to do that and who’s running.

DEMONSTRATION: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, organizer Scott leads the longrunning signwaving demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have one.

TOASTMASTERS 832: All welcome at the weekly online meeting, 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has information on how to participate.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

