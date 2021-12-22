WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s up for the rest of today

(Seen in an Upper Fauntleroy yard)

Quick look at what’s ahead today/tonight, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Until 3 pm, first day to drop off donated homemade cookies for The Christmas People. Take them to West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW).

PRE-HOLIDAY SALE: Today at Wyatt’s Jewelers (Westwood Village; WSB sponsor), 15% off handcrafted jewelry. Open until 6 pm.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) – 3-6 pm today, see Santa at the supermarket!

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY – Also this week, live holiday music at the store, 3-6 pm today.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: The ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical has a Wednesday performance this week because of the uocoming holiday – 7:30 pm. Still a few tickets left as of this writing, (4711 California SW)