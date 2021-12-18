WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Two TV-inspired displays

Continuing our double features – we have two TV-inspired displays tonight:

In Admiral, Don Rice is again presenting West Seattle’s own “Charlie Brown Christmas.” He sent the photo and message: “Charlie Brown and the gang are happy to be back for the 46th year at this location: 2128 47th SW.” (Here’s a map.) P.S. If you’re a fan of the annual special, tomorrow night’s the only time this season that it’s on over-the-air TV – 7:30 pm Sunday, PBS channel 9.

Also in North Admiral, a display for “Doctor Who“ fans:

The photos are from Alex – “Tardis and Daleks for Christmas. SW College St & 41st.” (Here’s a map.)

We'll keep showcasing lights through New Year's Eve – let us know what you have or what you see, location (with or without photo) – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!