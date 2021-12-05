VIDEO: Kol HaNeshamah’s West Seattle ‘Pop-Up Hanukkah’ on festival’s final night

Tonight is the final night of Hanukkah. The evening began with the lighting of eight candles on menorahs all over the world, including the one West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah brought to Junction Plaza Park for this year’s “Pop-Up Hanukkah..” The celebration included a “Dreidel Song” singalong, led by Orin Reynolds – our video shows the crowd, too:

Though this was the lone community event, the synagogue’s been busy with a variety of activities throughout the holiday, culminating in a geocaching “Dreidel Dash” that its youth group is sponsoring next weekend as a charity benefit – find out more here.

Tonight’s celebration in The Junction also included the donuts that are a traditional Hanukkah treat.