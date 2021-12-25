Christmas Day 2021 in West Seattle: What’s open, and what else you should know

(17th/Cloverdale – photo by Troy Sterk)

Merry Christmas! Here’s information you might find helpful on this holiday:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: We found seven – here’s the list.

RESTAURANTS AND BARS OPEN TODAY: Twelve are on our list – see it here.

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: Only the three Safeways (Roxbury, Admiral, Jefferson Square) are open (8 am-5 pm) – all other West Seattle supermarkets are closed.

TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: Metro is on a regular Saturday schedule … No West Seattle Water Taxi service … Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is on the Saturday two-boat schedule, and is likely to be extra-busy because the South Vashon route (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) is not operating today … Sound Transit buses and light rail are on varied schedules … No charge for street parking in areas of the city with pay stations … West Seattle-relevant traffic cameras are here; see all cameras citywide via this map.

OTHER NOTES: No USPS mail service (except Priority Mail Express delivery) … Seattle Parks closure info is here … Libraries (city and county) are closed.

AFTERNOON BIRD WALK: 1 pm at Lincoln Park – details are in our calendar listing.

SEE A MOVIE: The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) is open this afternoon/evening.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/365!