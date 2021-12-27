West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

20℉

CANCELED AGAIN: No garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup Tuesday

December 27, 2021 7:13 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Seattle Public Utilities has just announced that it’s canceling residential solid-waste pickup tomorrow, too. Monday and Friday customers are now scratched until next week; what happens to everybody else depends on how Wednesday goes. Here’s the full announcement:

Due to significant remaining snow and ice on residential streets in Seattle, solid waste collections will not be able to safely operate Tues Dec 28. Garbage, recycling and yard/food waste collections are canceled.

Monday customers will be serviced next week – Monday Jan. 3
Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, if conditions allow
Wednesday and Thursday customers will be collected this Thursday and Friday, if conditions allow
Friday customers will need to be delayed to next Friday, Jan. 7, due to the Jan. 1 holiday on Saturday

Essential customers will continue to be serviced this week.

SPU transfer stations will be open normal hours tomorrow (Tuesday) and the rest of the week. Household hazardous material locations will also remain open.

Share This

4 Replies to "CANCELED AGAIN: No garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup Tuesday"

  • Sally December 27, 2021 (7:59 pm)
    Reply

    So relatively new to area, if they cancel this week, will we get charged for the extra waste we will have that won’t fit into our bins?  Also, it’s a recycling week so will that get picked up next week as well?  Website not super helpful

    • WSB December 27, 2021 (8:14 pm)
      Reply

      No, you won’t – provided it amounts to double the usual volume.

  • Auntie December 27, 2021 (8:08 pm)
    Reply

    So, I don’t suppose SPU will be giving all of us a credit for the week missed. Nah … that’s just crazy talk! 

    • WSB December 27, 2021 (8:12 pm)
      Reply

      In a past longrunning snow event, they gave credits for those who missed two collections.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.