CANCELED AGAIN: No garbage, recycling, yard-waste pickup Tuesday

Seattle Public Utilities has just announced that it’s canceling residential solid-waste pickup tomorrow, too. Monday and Friday customers are now scratched until next week; what happens to everybody else depends on how Wednesday goes. Here’s the full announcement:

Due to significant remaining snow and ice on residential streets in Seattle, solid waste collections will not be able to safely operate Tues Dec 28. Garbage, recycling and yard/food waste collections are canceled.

Monday customers will be serviced next week – Monday Jan. 3

Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, if conditions allow

Wednesday and Thursday customers will be collected this Thursday and Friday, if conditions allow

Friday customers will need to be delayed to next Friday, Jan. 7, due to the Jan. 1 holiday on Saturday

Essential customers will continue to be serviced this week.

SPU transfer stations will be open normal hours tomorrow (Tuesday) and the rest of the week. Household hazardous material locations will also remain open.