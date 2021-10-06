WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Kia Soul

From Diane:

My beloved Kia Soul was stolen early Sunday morning from the Seaview area. We reported it to the police. When he got there, he said it was the 7th, yes 7th, call that morning for stolen vehicles. Please keep an eye out for it. It was my most favorite car. It is a 2-plus. It is the weird green of a Kia Soul, but more silver. It had all the bells and whistles. The outside package had a lot of black trimming and “vents” on the front side in front of the doors. It’s the only one I saw with mud guards on the wheel wells. The license plate is BUB2436.