WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Residence hit by gunfire; hit-and-run

Two West Seattle Crime Watch items:

RESIDENCE HIT BY GUNFIRE: Seattle Police report that this happened around 7:15 pm Monday in the 7100 block of 34th SW. Someone “fired at least one round from an area near a city park. That round struck a home, narrowly missing the resident. It is believed the suspect was firing at a vehicle nearby and the house was not the target.” The brief report doesn’t say which park, but the location is less than a block south of Walt Hundley Playfield. That’s the second time in a week that gunfire has hit a West Seattle residence; the other happened last Thursday night near 49th and Charlestown.

HIT-AND-RUN: This happened more than two weeks ago; we received the report and photo today from Cyrus:

My car was totaled by a hit and run driver at 3 am on September 18th. Parked just south of Harbor West condo, 3717 Beach Drive. Car was pushed into the street and police had it towed to a Shoreline impoundment lot as my phone was off so they couldn’t contact me. Given that it was parked facing south, the driver crossed the center line and struck it head on. I’m guessing it was street racers or a drunk. High rate of speed as frame and engine were bent. No witnesses or evidence.

If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 21-246508.