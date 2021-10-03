WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Parking-lot vandalism

First we heard from Lisa, who sent these photos after seeing a man kicking cars in the Jefferson Square parking lot today:

Lisa says the man went into Bartell Drugs – where she had been shopping – “and was escorted out by an employee.” She called 911.

One of the damaged cars belonged to John, who emailed us later in the afternoon – not the first time he has sent a report for Crime Watch recently, as he noted:

Two weeks ago I sent you a note about my stolen catalytic converter. Today Sunday Oct 3 2021, 12:30pm at the Safeway store in Jefferson Square. When I parked in the busy parking lot, I noticed a deranged man waving and yelling idiotic non-legible rants. I went in the store, shopped and when I returned to my car (a 2007 Honda Element), I noticed a huge dent in my driver’s side door, and a couple smaller dents on that side of the car.

He says witnesses told him what had happened. We don’t know if police caught up with the man; the incident number is 21-261445.