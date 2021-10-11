TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Partly sunny and chilly today, might not even get to 50 – and we could see frost tonight.

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Now closed southbound between Roxbury and Barton.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and Water Taxi; Check WSF schedules for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, which is supposed to be back to 3 boats today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates. … Also – the West Seattle Water Taxi is supposed to resume service today after weekend dock work.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

566th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.