Celebration of Life on Sunday for Leslie W. Lynch, 1951-2021

Family and friends will gather Sunday to celebrate the life of Leslie W. Lynch. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Leslie Walter Lynch passed away on May 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

He was an (almost) lifelong resident of West Seattle, eldest child of Dixie Fisher and Leslie Lynch, big brother to James, Michael, Julie, Patrick, and Sean. Les attended WSHS, Class of ’69, and began his career with Seattle City Light in 1981. Les and Joyce (Armitstead) married in 1981 and he became a proud father to Ryan, Erin, and Kelli. Les was also a loving uncle to James Lynch and Travis and Leslie Greenfield.

He enjoyed being a member of the local community and utilized his passion for sports by coaching soccer and little league baseball for many years. A lover of animals and children, he enjoyed spending time with his great-niece and -nephews Brooklyn, MJ, Logan, and Liam and being surrogate “Grumpa” to Micheal. Les was elated about the arrival of his own grandchild as Ryan and Jutarat welcomed Marshawn Lynch to the family in March 2021. Les was loved by many and will be remembered for his big heart and bawdy sense of humor.

There will be a celebration of life event on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at the Auburn Community & Event Center from 1 pm-5 pm; all who knew him are invited to attend. Masks will be required and vaccines appreciated.