7 for your West Seattle Friday

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET PRESENTATIONS: City departments continue presenting their proposals to the City Council. Today’s agendas for the morning (under way now) and afternoon (2 pm) sessions include SDOT and Seattle Parks. You can watch via Seattle Channel.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: 3-10 pm, the start of a big weekend at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), including live music starting at 6:30 pm.

BINGO: Usually on Thursday nights at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor) but this time it’s on Friday night, 7 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tonight’s Chief Sealth International High School game vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) will start at around 7:45 pm – after the Lincoln/Cleveland game, which starts at NCSWAC at 5 pm. … Other games tonight, from the Metro League schedule – West Seattle High School plays on the road at Bishop Blanchet, 7 pm … That’s also the start time for O’Dea vs. Seattle Prep at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW);

FIREFIGHTERS ‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: Happening tonight, as announced by SFD:

Seattle Fire will join fire departments from across the nation to honor all firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. From 8-8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, all of Seattle’s 33 fire stations will “Light the Night” in red to honor fallen firefighters by pulling fire engines, ladder trucks, medic units and aid cars out in front of the apparatus bays and turning on the emergency lights. Neighbors are invited to observe this remembrance event from the sidewalk at their local fire station. All fire apparatus will stay in-service to respond to incidents during this event, and may not be present during the time period allotted if units are on an emergency response.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm doors, 9 pm show, $10 cover at Drunky Two Shoes BBQ (9655 16th SW) in White Center.