WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic converter; car prowls; bikes found

Three quick reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER: Posted in the WSB Community Forums, word of a theft near 37th SW and SW Hanford – a catalytic converter taken from an RV.

CAR PROWLS: Via Twitter, Matt reported, “Another car prowl last night. Nothing taken this time. Cars were locked. Shaking handles and looking in the back of trucks and Jeeps. Saw the guy on video. Happens every couple of nights now. 4000-6000 block of 34th SW.”

FOUND BICYCLES: Via email, Tyler sent the photo, reporting that these bicycles were abandoned by a fire hydrant near 15th/Barton:

Yours? Let us know and we’ll connect you.