Around 1:30 am, power went out for more than 6,000 customers, mostly in North Highline and Burien, but including a pocket at the east end of the Roxbury corridor, mostly along Olson Place. Within about two hours, all but 40 customers were back on – but not the southeast West Seattle pocket. Seattle City Light says they’re finally back on after about 10 hours. We’ll be following up tomorrow on the outage’s ecact cause.