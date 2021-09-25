FOOTBALL: Another big win for West Seattle High School

The West Seattle High School Wildcats ran onto the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex tonight as an undefeated team, and that’s how they left it, with a 56-7 victory over the Kent Meridian HS Royals. #2, junior Elijah Brady, led the scoring tonight with four touchdowns.

His first one was less than a minute into the game.

WSHS first on the board, TD by #2 Elijah Brady. Then a 2-pt conversion, so 8-0 lead and game is less than a minute old. pic.twitter.com/2pVrzOUdRb — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) September 26, 2021

Just a minute after that, the Royals got their one and only TD, and the score was fleetingly close, 8-7. But less than a minute and a half later, the Wildcats started pulling away, first with another Brady TD, then with the first of two touchdowns by #8, junior Mason Kallinger:

Second-quarter scoring included point-after kicks by #20, sophomore Kalei Scott:

Also in the photo above is #3, sophomore Bo Gionet, who snagged an interception with 1:44 to go in the first half. Second-quarter TDs were by Brady, Kallinger, and #31, senior Casey Maxwell. At halftime, head coach Jeff Scott‘s team was up 42-7.

The WSHS Cheer Squad performed at halftime:

The second half opened a lot like the first – a TD by Brady, just a minute and a half in, after a pass by #9, junior Axel Johnson.

Shortly thereafter, an interception by #4, junior Roman Centioli, set the stage for the Wildcats’ last touchdown, by #7, senior Will Godwin. No scoring in the fourth quarter, so 56-7 is how it ended. WSHS is now 3-0, and on the road next week, at Bishop Blanchet, 7 pm Friday (October 1st).