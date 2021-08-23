Young singer(s) in the family? Join Endolyne Children’s Choir!

Even through the pandemic, West Seattle’s Endolyne Children’s Choir kept singing – and now they’re inviting more participation as registration opens for fall. Here’s the announcement we received:

Registration for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s fall session, featuring both in-person and virtual options, is open now! This session, Endolyne will provide in-person choir at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church on Tuesdays with social distancing and an extensive Covid-19 safety plan for singers Kindergarten to 11 years-old from 4:30-5:30 PM and our Advanced Choir (12 years-old to 12th grade) from 7:00-8:30 PM. We will also continue our popular virtual choir with a session for Kindergartners to 11-year olds on Tuesdays from 5:45-6:45. Registration is open until August 29th with our first session on Tuesday, September 7th. Follow this link to register today: form.jotform.com/212257577227157. ECC is a non-audition choir and all are welcome, no matter their choral experience.

Endolyne Children’s Choir is excited to welcome singers back to in-person choir this session but recognizes that not everybody is comfortable or ready or have joined Endolyne from outside the Seattle area and prefer to continue virtual choir. That is why we are offering both options for the fall session. Our in-person rehearsals will feature outstanding education in music theory, solfege, rhythm, and breath support. Singers will enjoy both the camaraderie of working together to blend their voices, and the challenge of singing in harmony. They will learn more complex choreography, and gain performance skills. Singers and families are required to follow our Covid safety plan available here: endolynechoirorg.wordpress.com/covid-19-info/

Our virtual rehearsals will continue in the exact same format our singers have enjoyed for the past year. Choristers will learn music theory, vocal skills, solfege, and choreography; make new friends; work on fall and holiday repertoire; and have a ton of fun! They’ll contribute audio and video recordings to be compiled into a virtual performance in December.

We offer a variety of payment options, from full tuition to full scholarship. When registering, please select the option that works best for your family on the payment page.

Fall session begins Tuesday, September 7th. Registration closes on Sunday, August 29th. Please visit www.endolynechoir.org for more information.