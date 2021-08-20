WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seal Sitters’ first pup of the season

(WSB photo)

Walking on the Lincoln Park waterfront path Thursday evening, we spotted the tape and signage that Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network puts up when they’re guarding a visitor on the shore. They explained a harbor-seal pup – first one they’ve seen on a West Seattle beach this pupping season – was resting among the driftwood. We couldn’t see the pup from the path, but SSMMSN’s David Hutchinson got a long-lens photo and sent it to us early today:

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

He says it’s a “very young harbor seal pup, nicknamed ‘Xico’ by one of our new volunteers – pronounced Chico.” Reminder that if you see a marine mammal on shore – or one offshore that seems in distress – please notify SSMMSN at 206-905-SEAL.