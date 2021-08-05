UPDATE: West Seattle water-main break

9:20 AM: Thanks for the tips (and the texted photo) – another utility problem: A water break on 22nd SW between Trenton and Cloverdale. The Seattle Public Utilities water-outage map shows 60+ customers out while they make “emergency repairs.”

9:54 AM: We went to the repair scene to find out more. 22nd is closed between Trenton and Cloverdale; an on-scene supervisor says they’re replacing a 6′ section of water main that broke. Also, we were told, if your property has any damage as a result of this, contact matthew.garcia@seattle.gov.