6:05 PM: SFD is sending a water-rescue response to Alki/Marine. Possibly 2 people in trouble in the water. Updates to come.

6:11 PM: Sounds like everyone is OK & response is being downsized. We just arrived at Alki to check.

6:16 PM: SFD tells us at the scene that paddleboarders brought in a person who is being checked out by medics.