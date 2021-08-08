Remembering Kelly T. Garvey, 1948-2021

Family and friends are remembering Kelly T. Garvey, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Kelly Thomas Garvey was born September 4, 1948 in Seattle to Irene and James Garvey. He was the youngest of 5 children. He attended Holy Rosary for elementary and graduated West Seattle High school in 1966.

Kelly went on to attend the University of Washington. He paused his college degree after one year to enlist in the US Army, where he served his country during the Vietnam War.

After his discharge he returned to the UW to finish up his Degree in Business.

Kelly met and fell in love with Joanne Silver and proposed 2 months later. They married March 18th 1972 and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this coming March. They built several homes in Normandy Park and became very involved in the community. They have many wonderful memories with friends and family from the 43 years they lived there.

Early on, Kelly realized his passion for a career in real estate. An entrepreneur to the core, Kelly went to open various Windermere Real Estate offices from Burien to Tacoma, all which he owned and managed. He was highly respected and loved in the real estate industry for his extensive knowledge, mentorship, and his humor.

His passion and drive eventually led him to his love for Commercial properties and his biggest work accomplishment was developing and contracting large pieces of property in Thurston and Pierce County within the last 12 years.

Kelly & Joanne gave birth to two beautiful daughters…Jamie Dianne in October of 1976 and then Anne Elizabeth in December of 1981.

Kelly was the perfect “girl” dad. He was Jamie & Annie’s whole world from the time they were little until the time Kelly left this Earth.

Kelly was the proud Pa to 6 grandkids and he lit up every time he was around them. He had a special bond with every one of his grand children, Chase, Reese, Lane, Charley, Blakely and Presley.

8 years ago Kelly & Joanne moved from Normandy Park to Lakeland Hills and Kelly was blessed to live right down the street from both families, and saw his kids and grandkids several times a week. Although Kelly never got biological sons, he got the next best thing with Pete and Austin. Both sons looked up to Kelly as a father, mentor, but also a friend.

Kelly enjoyed fly fishing, Jeopardy, swimming, practical jokes, card games, but overall spending any minute he could with his beloved family. He spent the last 2 years building a home in Suncadia for his family to enjoy and make future memories. He was loved by all for his selflessness, sense of humor and being the most intentional and giving man. A true legacy.

Kelly was a devoted Christian who is now with his Heavenly Father.