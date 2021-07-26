West Seattle, Washington

ROAD-WORK UPDATE: SW Thistle finally reopens east of Delridge

July 26, 2021 2:21 pm
After more than four months, SW Thistle east of Delridge has finally reopened. This is one of the side streets that’s had work done as part of the repaving/utility project in preparation for next year’s conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. But now there’ll be another east-west pinch point – SW Trenton was scheduled to close east of Delridge as soon as Thistle reopened. The southbound Delridge closure is also moving southward, to Trenton-Henderson (with SB Delridge reopening Holden-Trenton), but that hadn’t happened yet when we checked Thistle at noontime; we’ll be making a full corridor check later this afternoon,

