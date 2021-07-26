ROAD-WORK UPDATE: SW Thistle finally reopens east of Delridge

After more than four months, SW Thistle east of Delridge has finally reopened. This is one of the side streets that’s had work done as part of the repaving/utility project in preparation for next year’s conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. But now there’ll be another east-west pinch point – SW Trenton was scheduled to close east of Delridge as soon as Thistle reopened. The southbound Delridge closure is also moving southward, to Trenton-Henderson (with SB Delridge reopening Holden-Trenton), but that hadn’t happened yet when we checked Thistle at noontime; we’ll be making a full corridor check later this afternoon,