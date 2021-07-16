From sandlot-style baseball to Shakespeare, your West Seattle Friday highlights

(Cooper’s Hawk, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Quick look at what’s up before the day gets too old:

FUN AND FESTIVE FRIDAYS: The Senior Center of West Seattle continues its series of free Friday events to get you to stop by – refreshments outside (4217 SW Oregon) 11 am-1 pm, live music inside with Steve Ryals 3-4 pm – details here.

SANDLOT FUN DAYS: All kids 8-12, even if you’re not part of West Seattle Little League, are invited to play in WSLL-presented sandlot-style games on Friday nights, including tonight:

We are excited to present our Sandlot Fun Days for ages 8-12!! Join us in July for a player-led, unstructured opportunity for players to come together for a fun, relaxed game of baseball, where kids make the rules, make the lineups, and make the calls. Open to anyone ages 8-12 (birth dates range: 9/1/12-9/01/08). If you know a kid who wants to try baseball in an informal environment, please spread the word! We encourage friends and family to attend and cheer on the players! The Snack Shack will be open, offering your favorite ballpark treats. Where: Bar-S Playfield All game times should start by 6:00. Plan to arrive between 5:30-5:45.

The fields are at 64th SW/SW Admiral Way.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW). Free, 7 pm. (Saturday and Sunday nights too, in case you can’t get to it tonight.)

