SCHOOLS: 4 summer-meal sites planned in West Seattle

Seattle Public Schools‘ last day of the year is June 18th, a week from Friday. The following Monday (June 21st), summer meal programs start up, and four sites are planned to operate in West Seattle, 11 am-1 pm Mondays through Fridays (except July 2nd and 5th):

Arbor Heights Elementary (3701 SW 104th)

Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon)

Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton)

Roxhill Elementary (7740 34th SW)

They’ll offer sack breakfasts and lunches, as well as reheatable meals, to all students/families – more info (and menus) can be found here.