2 FOR TONIGHT: West Seattle Art Walk + Words, Writers, SouthWest Stories

Two reminders for tonight:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Celebrate spring, art, and local businesses by joining in tonight’s Art Walk! The official preview has been updated and expanded since we mentioned it last weekend, with a full list of who’s participating this month. Here’s a quick list of who’s open with in-person artist receptions – all over the peninsula from Admiral to Arbor Heights:

West Seattle Grounds (5-8 pm)

West Seattle Runner (5-7 pm)

Wend Jewelry (4-8 pm)

Fogue Gallery (5-8 pm)

Mystery Made (5 pm “till late”)

Verity Credit Union (5-8 pm)

Capers (5-7 pm)

Wild Rose’s (6-8:30 pm)

Snip Its (5-8;30 pm)

Brookdale West Seattle (3-5 pm)

Canna West Seattle (6-7 pm)

Viscon Cellars (5-8 pm)

Resolve Chiropractic (5-8 pm)

Brace Point Gallery (5-8 pm)

Multiple restaurants/bars have food and drink specials, too! For locations, artist details, links, maps, go to the official Art Walk preview.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: If you’d rather cozy up with an online author presentation, this monthly series presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is happening tonight too. At 6 pm, hear from author David Williams about jhis book “Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound.” Free but you have to register to get the link – go here.