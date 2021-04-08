WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Thursday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! Sunshine expected today, after a rainy night.

BACK TO SCHOOLS

One more reminder that some Seattle Public Schools elementary students have returned to in-person learning – so school-zone speed limits are back in effect. (Here’s the districtwide map of schools.)

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – The east end of Sylvan Way, just west of Delridge, is now closed for work. Here’s the rest of this week’s plan.. (Also note that Delridge/Holden was a trouble spot Wednesday and may be again.)

The Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close both ways Friday night to Saturday morning for its monthly inspection, with the NB side staying closed until Monday morning.

TRANSIT

Metro is on its regular schedule

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

381st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 13th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

