HOLY WEEK/EASTER: West Seattle in-person and online services

April 1, 2021 9:47 am
Thanks to the local churches who emailed information about their services for the rest of Holy Week – from Maundy/Holy Thursday tonight, through Easter Sunday. With that and what we found on other churches’ websites, we’ve built a list with 17 churches so far – many having in-person services as well as continuing to stream. Most of the in-person services require pre-registration. Not too late to add to the list, so if you have info we’re missing, please send it to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

