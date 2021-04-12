West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

53℉

FOLLOWUP: What would you like to see at Highland Park Elementary’s playground?

April 12, 2021 10:55 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

(Rendering identifying ‘opportunity areas’ at existing HPE playground)

Even if you couldn’t be at last week’s planning meeting for the next phase of Highland Park Elementary‘s playground improvements, it’s not too late to have a say. The community coalition working on the plan is continuing the online questionnaire through this Thursday – you can answer it by going here. Organizers note, “We want this space to be fun and engaging for all the families in the community” – and offering ideas in this early stqge is one way to ensure that.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: What would you like to see at Highland Park Elementary's playground?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.