WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Today’s list, with bridge reminder

(Busy bay – Friday photo by Marc Milrod)

Did you spring forward? Daylight Saving Time started early this morning, when 2 am became 3 am. Here’s what’s happening for the rest of the day:

BRIDGE ALERT: The lane closures continue on the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, and there’s another full closure of all southbound lanes tonight, 9 pm-5 am. Tip: If you haven’t tried the South Park Bridge, we’re told it’s been a backup-free alternative.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Here’s our updated list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

BAR-S CLEANUP: Bring shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows to Bar-S (64th/Admiral) 9 am-noon to help West Seattle Little League get the field ready for baaeball.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s on – and hot food is back. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Get food from MOD Pizza‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location 10:30 am-10 pm today and mention Alki Elementary – the Alki PTA will get a share of the proceeds.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 7:14 pm!

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!