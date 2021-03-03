West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

March 3, 2021 6:12 am
6:12 AM: Good morning! Sunny forecast today, and temperatures that could reach the upper 50s.

ROAD WORK: For the Delridge project, here’s the list of this week’s work zones.This Friday night brings the start of the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge work, with that side of the bridge closing 9 pm to 5 am Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday.

TRANSIT: Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules. (The latter, as announced Monday, WILL have a 7-day-a-week schedule this spring/summer, unlike last year.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 345th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Eighth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

