West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

56℉

FERRY ALERT: Trouble on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

March 13, 2021 4:35 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

Thanks to Ethan for the tip via TwitterM/V Kittitas on the Triangle Route is out of service for a while. Email alert from WSF says at least its next four runs are canceled due to a crew shortage – “the 4:30 pm from Southworth to Vashon, the 4:50 pm from Vashon to Fauntleroy, the 5:20 pm from Fauntleroy to Vashon, and the 5:45 pm from Vashon to Southworth.” Ethan says people on board Kittitas now are being dropped off at Southworth to await the arrival of M/V Cathlamet in half an hour.

Share This

No Replies to "FERRY ALERT: Trouble on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.