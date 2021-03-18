DEVELOPMENT: Your next chance for design feedback on Bee’s Plumbing project

The new office/warehouse building that Bee’s Plumbing plans for its new HQ at 2216 SW Orchard [map] has arrived at “early design guidance” feedback time. The project at the ex-Tug Inn site is proposed for 3-4 stories (the site is zoned for up to 5), with about 7,000 square feet of office space, 5,000 sf of warehouse/office space, and offstreet parking for more than 40 vehicles. The project is going through the Administrative Design Review process, which means no community meetings, though community feedback is invited. Here’s architect Andrew Finch‘s design packet for this stage of the process, focused on massing (size and shape). The notice published today sets March 31st as the early-design feedback deadline and explains how to send yours.
