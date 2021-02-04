WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rape charge in bus-stop attack; park patrols; 911 reminder

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

RAPE CHARGE FILED: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced today that it has charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree rape in an attack at a Junction bus stop early Monday. Mahdi M. Hussein is accused of approaching and assaulting the 21-year-old victim on a bench at the California/Alaska transit hub. The victim pushed him away and fled, the court documents say, but Hussein followed, and assaulted the victim again before 911 was called around 3 am. Court documents say Hussein has one past conviction, for theft, nine years ago. He remains in King County Jail, bail set at $75,000. (added) KCPAO notes in its announcement, “Through yesterday (Feb. 3), this case is the 20th rape case filed this year by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In 2020, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed 187 rape cases (through Dec. 10). In 2019, we filed 117 cases.”

Also, two items from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

PARK PATROLS: We’ve reported multiple times recently on car break-ins at Westcrest Park. Here’s an update from the precinct:

The Seattle Parks Department and SPD have been made aware of ongoing concerns at Westcrest Park, near the dog park, in the parking lot. Community members in the area have noted suspicious activity and an increase in car prowls in the area. We are working with the Parks Department to put up additional signage to remind folks to remove valuables from their vehicles, and we are working on additional patrols. We would like to encourage community members to be extra aware, and to call 911 immediately to report noticeable suspicious activity.

SPEAKING OF CALLING 911: A recent citywide trend has led to this reminder: